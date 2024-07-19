First Warning Forecast: Isolated showers & storms today, severe weather Saturday

Forecaster Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Isolated showers and storms mainly south of the state line in Northeast North Carolina. Showers fade later tonight but a few lingering isolated showers will be possible early Saturday morning. Highs today in the mid 80s with a nice breeze out of the east so it's noticeably more manageable humidity wise.

Saturday most of the area is under a level 1 out of 5 risk to see isolated severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds will be the primary concern but localized flooding isn't out of the equation either. Highs only reach the low to mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

Rain chances remain elevated Sunday and into the upcoming work-week. Highs during this stretch will be below average. Each day will pretty much be copy and paste, highs around the mid 80s and the chance for scattered showers and storms.

Tropical Update

As of 7/19/24 at Noon

No tropical cyclone activity at this time.

