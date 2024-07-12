First Warning Forecast: More storms and flooding to end the week

Forecaster Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Scattered showers and storms again today will post the threat for more flooding. A flood watch is in effect through this evening. Highs today will only warm to the mid 80s underneath mostly cloudy skies.

Showers and storms stick around for Saturday. Rainfall totals are expected to reach upwards of 2-3 inches by the end of the day Saturday. Some locations are expected to see locally higher amounts closer to 4-5 inches.

Sunday the heat builds back in on top of the humidity. Heat index values heading into the upcoming work week are expected to reach 105 degrees or more. Highs will be in the mid and upper 90s for several days.

Tropical Update

As of 7/12/24 at 5 am

An area of low pressure off the Carolina coast has a near 0% percent of developing further but regardless it's expected to bring heavy rainfall as it moves over land.

