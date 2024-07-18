First Warning Forecast: Scattered severe storms possible today

Forecaster Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Most of the area is under a level 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather. The primary concerns will be gusty wind and localized flooding. Lingering showers will be around this morning.

This afternoon will feature scattered thunderstorms. Highs will only warm to the upper 80s underneath a considerable amount of cloud cover. Storms stick around through much of the evening commute and through dinner time. A couple lingering showers possible past 9 pm but most of the area will be mainly cloudy.

Rain chances remain elevated this week as the approaching cold front stalls out. Both weekend days feature the chance for scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures during this stretch will be below average with highs only in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical Update

As of 7/18/24 at 4 am

No tropical cyclone activity.

