G.R.O.W Foundation will host gala, 'Sailing For A Cause', October 28th to support victims of domestic violence

CHESAPEAKE, VA — A foundation in Chesapeake is helping female *and male victims of domestic violence find their way out of an abusive relationship. The non-profit, known as grow, has even partnered with a gym, 'Match Bout'.

Neisha Himes, the founder of the non-profit G.R.O.W., is helping victims of domestic abuse find their voice, just as she did.

"The very first time he assaulted me was strangulation and in that moment I thought I was going to die," said Himes.

After leaving an abusive relationship of five years, Himes discovered that there was a need for accessible local resources, thus G.R.O.W was formed. The non-profit provides families and victims of domestic violence with counseling, emergency shelter, food, clothing, and crisis intervention. Himes told News 3 that anyone can be a victim.

"It doesn't have a face it doesn't have a zip code it doesn't have a certain amount of money in it's bank account domestic violence doesn't care who it affects," says Himes.

According to advocates and national statistics it's not just physical abuse in which domestic violence can occurr. Abuse can be psychological, mental and or verbal. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Abuse, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men are victims.

On October 28th, Himes and her foundation are hosting a special masquerade fundraiser called “Sailing For A Cause” on the Spirit of Mount Vernon. Those proceeds go towards resources for women and men, including a boxing program, an outlet that Neisha says saved her in a way and can help others fight back.

"It's a mental thing. As survivors you don't feel like you can stand up for yourself you don't feel like you can hold your head high and say you know what I fought back I fought back for myself," says Himes.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, you can call this hotline, 24 hours a day seven days a week. The number is 800-799-7233. To find out more about “G.R.O.W.” and their fundraiser, you can click the link below.