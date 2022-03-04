Local small business owners, food delivery drivers weigh in on impacts of rising gas prices

YORKTOWN, Va. — Rising gas prices have been one of the most noticeable local impacts from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Hampton Roads is currently $3.58. However, some stations are selling gas for as high as $3.99 a gallon, putting the pressure on people who drive for work.

Gary Logan II, who delivers food for Uber Eats and DoorDash, tells News 3 he usually turns a profit, but recently the majority of his funds have gone straight to filling his tank.

"If I make maybe $200 that day, like that's basically $150," he explained. "You're cutting it back, and then tips are not increasing, right? They're going up at the same rate as before gas went up. It's difficult there."

It's making it hard for professionals who drive for work to get money in their pockets. As they live with these prices, they're trying to find ways to cut costs but keep operations running.