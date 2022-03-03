$3.79 a gallon! Hampton Roads drivers feel the pain at the pump

NORFOLK, Va. – Drivers in Hampton Roads felt a shock as they filled up their gas tanks on Thursday.

The price of crude oil is now up to $110 dollars a barrel, and prices at the pump are jumping daily. In Norfolk, a News 3 crew noticed signs for $3.79 a gallon at various stations in downtown and in the Military Circle Mall area.

However, there were some stations offering it for just over $3.50. Members of wholesale clubs like B.J.s and Costco, were lined up for gas. On Thursday, Costco offered gas for $3.34 and B.J.s at $3.43.

The spike in gas prices comes as Russia invades Ukraine.

Melissa Wellington was filling up at Costco and said, “I feel like it’s a small price to pay compared to what people in Ukraine are dealing with right now, but it doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt coming out of your checkbook or whatever.”

Meanwhile, Andrea Duncan is feeling blessed that she’s able to save gas.

“Luckily for me, I’m a full-time telework employee, so I don’t have to deal with the gas prices on a weekly basis,” Duncan explained.

She added she hopes the price doesn’t really go to $5/gallon as some analysts predict for areas of the country.

Inflation is really a problem right now for most families, and so I listened to the State of the Union the other day and hopefully, those changes will take effect sooner rather than later, because it’s hurting people.”