Calling all holiday movie lovers! Grab a blanket, some hot chocolate, and your TV remote. You could get paid to watch holiday movies.

CableTV.com is looking for a “Chief of Cheer.” If you get selected for this job, you have to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days, and rank them in three categories: nostalgia, heartwarming storytelling, and holiday cheer.

The Chief of Cheer will get $2,500 and a year’s subscription to the following seven streaming services: Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now.

The winner is also asked to rank those seven streaming services in these three factors:



Is it easy to use?

Did you have any problems with the service?

Does it have a good selection of holiday films?

To apply you must be a U.S. resident and at least 18 years old.

Click hereto apply.