Get paid to watch holiday movies

CableTV.com looking for a Chief of Cheer to watch 25 movies in 25 days
WTKR News 3
Posted at 12:08 PM, Nov 13, 2023
Calling all holiday movie lovers! Grab a blanket, some hot chocolate, and your TV remote. You could get paid to watch holiday movies.

CableTV.com is looking for a “Chief of Cheer.” If you get selected for this job, you have to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days, and rank them in three categories: nostalgia, heartwarming storytelling, and holiday cheer.

The Chief of Cheer will get $2,500 and a year’s subscription to the following seven streaming services: Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now.

The winner is also asked to rank those seven streaming services in these three factors:

  • Is it easy to use?
  • Did you have any problems with the service?
  • Does it have a good selection of holiday films?

To apply you must be a U.S. resident and at least 18 years old.
Click hereto apply.

