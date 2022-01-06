Gov. Northam declares state of emergency for winter storm. Emergency management leaders in Williamsburg are preparing for the possible impact in Hampton roads

WILLIAMSBURG, Va— Another round of winter weather is heading our way and Governor Northam has stepped in declaring a state of emergency. News 3 caught up with emergency management leaders and explains what this means for Hampton Roads.

Sara Ruch, Deputy Coordinator of Emergency Management in James City County said "It allows the state to wave some rules and regulations like how heavy trucks can be on the interstate, that allows us to get more goods coming down into the state."

Making it easier to get resources like salt, sand, and places to contact if James City County needs to open shelters.

" It also helps towing resources that could come in, and generators for buildings in case and other important government buildings" said Ruch.

In Northam's state of emergency, he said quote "Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back- to-back makes it more likely communities will need additional help."

"Now is the time to get your cars ready, your house ready, and everything else in case you didn't have that on Monday."

As families prepare for the winter weather, another concern is price gouging. Attorney General Mark Herring raises awareness to protect people from paying high prices for necessities during an emergency.

"Localities can now request the National Guard if they need assistance and with all of these possible additional requests coming in the Virginia Emergency Operations center also needs to be fully staffed so I believe that was also in his order" said Ruch.

The order will also cover expenses for Monday's storm and the coming one.