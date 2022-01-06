Gov. Northam declares state of emergency in Virginia in advance of second winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in advance of a winter storm that is predicted to bring snow and other winter weather to many parts of Virginia.

The storm, expected to arrive Thursday evening into Friday morning, comes on the heels of Monday's winter storm that left more than a foot of snow in some parts of the state.

Impacts from Monday's storm, including snow, ice and loss of power, are expected to exacerbate the impacts of the coming storm.

“Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday,” Northam said. “While we typically have ample resources for snowstorms, these back-to-back events will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility.

"I am grateful to the hundreds of first responders and emergency personnel who continue to work around the clock to keep Virginians safe.”

Thursday's storm has potential for significant impacts across the Commonwealth, including additional downed trees, more electrical outages and significant impacts on travel conditions.

The emergency order will cover expenses for both Monday's storm and the coming storm, as the second storm is expected to make damage from the first storm worse.

