Cars under water in Norfolk as winter storm hits

NORFOLK, Va. - Cars are under water in Norfolk Monday afternoon as a winter storm moves through the area.

News 3 watched as the water rose to high levels at The Hague, an area that is prone to flooding.

We could also see construction vehicles under water across the street from the news station from our tower camera. That area is also known to flood at the intersection of Boush Street and West Olney Road.

High tide on Monday was at 9 a.m. but waters are still very high.

At Noon we started to see rain change over to sleet and snow in some areas.