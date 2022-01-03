Live blog: Weather updates as we see potential for severe weather & snow possibilities

Messy weather and the possibility for severe storms are hitting Monday morning.

Widespread heavy rain started Sunday night and is continuing Monday morning. In North Carolina, we have the potential to see severe storms with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. The Ablemarle Sound and Outer Banks are under a Level 2 severe weather risk. The rest of our North Carolina communities extending into the Southside of Virginia are under a Level 1 risk for severe weather. The most likely time for severe storms is 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Monday.

Aside from the storms, it's going to be extremely windy tomorrow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for our coastal communities including Currituck, inland Dare, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Northampton (VA) from 7 AM - 7 PM Monday. 25-35 MPH north winds could gust up to 50 MPH.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, we'll begin to see a changeover from rain to a quick mix to snow. This will be gradually happening from the northwest to the southeast from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The First Warning Weather Team is tracking the storms and we will be updating this story with up to the minute details as we learn more about how they impact out area.

FIRST WARNING: Tornado Watch for parts of the News 3 viewing area in NC until 11:00am. https://t.co/CLQpA5o10m — Patrick Rockey WTKR (@PatrickRockey) January 3, 2022

FLOODING

Strong NNE winds will trigger tidal flooding today

Potential overwash on the Outer Bankshttps://t.co/Op35kWgP4y#FirstWarn3 pic.twitter.com/cpo4050pFF — Myles Henderson (@MHendersonWTKR) January 3, 2022

SEVERE ⛈️

Strong to severe storms possible this morning to midday

Biggest threat in NC

Damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, isolated tornadoes possiblehttps://t.co/Op35kWgP4y#FirstWarn3 pic.twitter.com/MT7eAzhX3D — Myles Henderson (@MHendersonWTKR) January 3, 2022