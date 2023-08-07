Grieving family of Newport News mother holds vigil as police continue to investigate her shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va — Six children aged 8-15 are grieving the loss of their mother who was shot and killed on 33rd street in Newport News, according to police.

On Sunday, many tears were shed and testimonies were shared steps away from where police say mom Tahesha Saunders was shot and took her last breath.

Loved ones of Saunders lit candles and supported one another with balloons strings and heart in hand. Saunders two first cousins Latoya Delk and Ashley Spratley says Saunders was a good mom- taken too soon.

"She loved her kids. She has six beautiful babies, and we never thought in a million years we'd be dealing with losing her to gun violence, losing her to a domestic situation," explains Delk.

Investigators are actively looking for the person who shot Saunders Thursday morning. In the meantime, Delk says her family, specifically Saunder's mother, is enduring unimaginable grief.

"I'm trying to show support for my aunt, her mother. This is her second child she's lost, her second daughter, but this situation being the way it was so much more tragic, so much for heart-wrenching in a sense that she was taken all of a sudden," explains Delk.

As the family prepares to lay her to rest, loved ones of Saunders are asking for the public's help closing this case.

"Find it in your heart to help this family get justice. Think about these six kids who still have to roam this earth without their mother, find their way. Life is already so hard for all of us; they're kids.

If you or anyone you know happens to have any information related to Saunders case, the police department would like you to call the crime line at 1800-LOCK-U-UP (1888-562-5887). To learn more about Tahessa Saunders click the link here.