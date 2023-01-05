Have you noticed eggs are really expensive? Here's why.

NORFOLK, VA — You may have looked at your grocery store receipt recently only to see that price for a dozen eggs are a few dollars more than normal.

An extra dollar here and an extra dollar there might not make a difference for some people, but for businesses like Eggs Up Grill, it can add up to big bucks.

"Right now, it's hard to raise the menu every couple of months when the eggs go up," said a manager who asked not to be named. "Our menus and customers are going to be complaining."

The manager said 90 percent of their entrees require eggs, which means stocking up with 4,500 eggs a week.

According to the Center For Disease Control, a bird flu outbreak across the US is to blame. The CDC identifies it as Avian Influenza. Since last year, the disease has either killed or infected more than 49 million birds in 46 states.

Those numbers are close to another large bird flu outbreak back in 2015 that killed more than 50 million birds.

Over the last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has tracked the price hike of commercial products like eggs and poultry, which has increased each month since January 2022.

Now, shoppers in Norfolk said that finally starting to notice it. This means that like businesses, shoppers are also out of luck.

"I went to Food Lion for the organic ones, the cage-free, it's more than $5 for a dozen of eggs," a shopper told News 3.

"When I first started coming here eggs were 93 cents, now they're $4.19. That's why I came to this other store today thinking they'd be less than Costco, but they're not," adds another shopper.

Other locals say they have no choice but to conserve and pay the price the price.

