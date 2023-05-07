11-year-old girl known to frequent Buckroe Beach area missing: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — An 11-year-old girl known to frequent the Buckroe Beach area is missing this weekend, according to Hampton Police.

Danielle Thomas, 11, was reported missing on Saturday by her own accord, police say.

Police describe her as African American, 5 feet tall, and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Thomas was last seen wearing a white tee shirt with a smiley face on it, gray jogging style pants, black Crocs, and her hair was in two buns.

Anyone with information on where Thomas is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting the secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court.

If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.