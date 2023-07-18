Watch Now
Have You Seen Me

Actions

13-year-old girl missing from Portsmouth, last seen on 900 block of South Street

Ashlyn Nicole Arnold is missing from Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police Department
Ashlyn Nicole Arnold is missing from Portsmouth
Ashlyn Nicole Arnold is missing from Portsmouth
Posted at 4:55 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 16:55:07-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Ashlyn Nicole Arnold, 13, is missing from Portsmouth.

She is reported as a runaway, according to Portsmouth Police. She was last seen July 16, near the 900 block of South Street, around 4:45 p.m..

Arnold is about 5'5" and 204 pounds, according to police. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a multi-colored logo and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Line's "P3 Tips" app or at portscrimeline.com.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV