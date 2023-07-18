13-year-old girl missing from Portsmouth, last seen on 900 block of South Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Ashlyn Nicole Arnold, 13, is missing from Portsmouth.

She is reported as a runaway, according to Portsmouth Police. She was last seen July 16, near the 900 block of South Street, around 4:45 p.m..

Arnold is about 5'5" and 204 pounds, according to police. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a multi-colored logo and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Line's "P3 Tips" app or at portscrimeline.com.

Stay with News 3 for updates.