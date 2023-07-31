15-year-old reported missing from Chesapeake may need medical attention

CHESAPEAKE, Va — CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reports 15-year-old Dahj Widgeon, of Chesapeake, has been missing since June 14. She may need medical attention since she requires medication.

The following description of Dahj is posted on the center’s website: Widgeon is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes, weighs 106 pounds, and is 5 feet 2 inches tall.

The adoptive mother of the Chesapeake teen says through social media posts and contact with her daughter's boyfriend she's led to believe that she is in Chesterfield with her father.

On June 14, Dahj Widgeon was last seen running from her Chesapeake home according to her mother, Cathy Dancy.

Dancy says Widgeon was previously a foster child before she was adopted in 2012 by along with her siblings. Dancy also says her daughter has a history of running away but normally would return in two to three days.

Widgeon's mom says this is the longest she has been away from home. She previously expressed the need to be with her biological father who does not have custody of her.

Recently, Dancy said her social media posts about her missing daughter caught the attention of a relative of her daughter's father who confirmed Dahj is with him in Chesterfield, Virginia.

"Currently there is no restraining order yet but [police] told me when I get the photos of Dahj being there or when the police picks her up from being there, I'm going to press charges and they are going to get him (Dahj's dad) for kidnapping.

Dancy says she has photos of her daughter given to her recently by the son of Dahj's dad's girlfriend. She tells News 3 that it has been a very stressful situation that could have been avoided had Dahj's father contacted her.

Dancy says she has reached out to both Chesapeake police and Chesterfield police. News 3 reached out to Chesterfield police, as well, and spoke with someone who took down Dancy's information and told us they would have an investigator call her.

Anyone with information on Dahj’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.