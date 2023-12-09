2-year-old abducted from bed by estranged father: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Zuri Dorsey, 2, was abducted from her bed in her home in the 1300 block of Sapphire Drive by her estranged father, Deandre Alante Dorsey, on the morning of Dec. 9, according to Virginia Beach police.

Police say Zuri is believed to be in extreme danger.

Zuri was last seen wearing only underwear and a jacket that VBPD say Deandre Dorsey had put over her.

Zuri is a 2-year-old black female, two feet tall and weighing 34 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Virginia Beach police say Deandre Dorsey has six outstanding warrants and has Type 1 Diabetes, but it is unknown if he has his medication with him.

Police say the car they're in is a red 2016 Honda Accord with North Carolina plates RAZ9972, and it's believed he could be headed to either Lewiston Woodville, North Carolina or Lawrenceville, Virginia.

Deandre Dorsey is a 27-year-old black man, five foot eleven inches and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and black eyes.

Deandre Dorsey was last seen wearing black jogger pants and a black hoodie.

Police ask that anyone with information about Zuri or Deandre's whereabouts to contact a VBPD Missing Persons Detective at (757) 385-4401.

