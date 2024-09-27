Alert issued for missing Newport News man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert -- also known as an Ashanti Alert -- on Friday for 57-year-old Eric Lamont Lamb of Newport News.

State Police say Lamb was last seen in Richmond, in the area of Cowardin Avenue and Hull Street around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to police in Newport News, Lamb was seen in Suffolk earlier that morning.

Virginia State Police A photo of Eric Lamont Lamb issued by Virginia State Police and the Nissan Versa police say he could be driving.

Police say they're concerned for Lamb's health and safety. He's listed as a Black man who is 6'1", around 165 lbs and bald with brown eyes. Lamb is possibly driving a Nissan Versa with license plates reading TPE-1972.

If you have any information on where Lamb is, contact Newport News Police right away at (757) 247-2500 or visit vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts/.