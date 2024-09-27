Alert issued for missing Newport News man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert -- also known as an Ashanti Alert -- on Friday for 57-year-old Eric Lamont Lamb of Newport News.
State Police say Lamb was last seen in Richmond, in the area of Cowardin Avenue and Hull Street around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. According to police in Newport News, Lamb was seen in Suffolk earlier that morning.
Police say they're concerned for Lamb's health and safety. He's listed as a Black man who is 6'1", around 165 lbs and bald with brown eyes. Lamb is possibly driving a Nissan Versa with license plates reading TPE-1972.
If you have any information on where Lamb is, contact Newport News Police right away at (757) 247-2500 or visit vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts/.