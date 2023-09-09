Watch Now
Have You Seen Me

Actions

Chesapeake Police looking for missing person that could be in danger

zoomed in cpd missing person in danger kelsey ethan snider 9-9-23.jpg
Cheasapeake Police Dept.
zoomed in cpd missing person in danger kelsey ethan snider 9-9-23.jpg
Posted at 7:07 PM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-09 19:07:46-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police is asking for your help looking for a missing person that, officers said, could be in danger.

Kelsey Snider, who goes by the name Ethan, was last seen driving away from their home on Seaboard Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police say.

CPD officers said Snider is described as being 5'2" tall, weighing 205 lbs, has blue eyes and blonde hair, and was last seen wearing green or khaki pants and agray polo with the words "HJope Springs Vet Clinic."

Ethan, police say, is driving a white Hyundai Veloster with red stickers on the back that say "What's Your Favorite Scary Movie?"

The tags to the vehicle are Virginia #UEA-7481.

Anyone with information about where Snider could be can call 911.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV