Chesapeake Police looking for missing person that could be in danger

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police is asking for your help looking for a missing person that, officers said, could be in danger.

Kelsey Snider, who goes by the name Ethan, was last seen driving away from their home on Seaboard Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, police say.

CPD officers said Snider is described as being 5'2" tall, weighing 205 lbs, has blue eyes and blonde hair, and was last seen wearing green or khaki pants and agray polo with the words "HJope Springs Vet Clinic."

Ethan, police say, is driving a white Hyundai Veloster with red stickers on the back that say "What's Your Favorite Scary Movie?"

The tags to the vehicle are Virginia #UEA-7481.

Anyone with information about where Snider could be can call 911.