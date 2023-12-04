Chesapeake police searching for missing 65-year-old man with dementia

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding 65-year-old Antonio Lee Randall, who was last seen on Dec. 3 around 6 p.m. at his assisted living facility in the 5000 block of Clifton Street.

Police say he is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Police say Randall has dementia and it is believed that he does not have his medication.

Randall was last seen wearing a black coat and blue jeans, and currently has a foot injury and is wearing a walking support boot.

If you have seen Randall you can contact the Chesapeake Police Department at (757) 382-6161.