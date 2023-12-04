Watch Now
Have You Seen Me

Actions

Chesapeake police searching for missing 65-year-old man with dementia

HYSM ANTONIO LEE RANDALL
Chesapeake Police Department
HYSM ANTONIO LEE RANDALL
Posted at 2:02 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 14:02:49-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding 65-year-old Antonio Lee Randall, who was last seen on Dec. 3 around 6 p.m. at his assisted living facility in the 5000 block of Clifton Street.

Police say he is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Top Stories: Monday, Dec. 4

Police say Randall has dementia and it is believed that he does not have his medication.

Randall was last seen wearing a black coat and blue jeans, and currently has a foot injury and is wearing a walking support boot.

If you have seen Randall you can contact the Chesapeake Police Department at (757) 382-6161.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

On 3

News 3's Holiday Helpers Campaign