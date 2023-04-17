Chesapeake police searching for missing woman last seen Sunday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police say Evelyn Ramos was last seen on April 16 leaving her home in the 700 block of Gainsborough Court on foot.

Ramos told her husband she was going to visit her son on Chatham Lane, according to Chesapeake police.

Ramos never made it to her location and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police say she is known to frequent the Wells Fargo, Food Lion and McDonalds in the immediate area of her home on Gainsborough Court.

Chesapeake police say Ramos is on medication, and may be disoriented if she has not taken it.

Ramos does not drive or have a cell phone, according to police.

Anyone with information on the location of Evelyn Ramos is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department.