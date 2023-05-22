Chesapeake teen with autism found safe Monday: Police

UPDATE AS OF 9:14 A.M. MONDAY, MAY 22:

Chesapeake police say Jacob Skeates was found safe.

There is no other information at this time.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

A Chesapeake teen with autism was reported missing Sunday night, according to Chesapeake Police.

CPD and Virginia State Police are asking for your help looking for Jacob Skeates, 19.

State Police put out a missing person with autism alert on behalf of CPD just after 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

He was last seen on Eden Way North just after 6:00 p.m. Sunday, officers said.

Skeates is described by police as a white man with brown hair, around 5'08'' tall, and weighing around 150 lbs.

Officers said he was last seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt, khaki pants, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on where Skeates could be can contact the Chesapeake Police Dept. at (757) 382-6161.