Day 24: Water team moves search for toddler Codi to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Wednesday marks day 24, and still no sign of Codi Bigsby.

The search for missing 4-year-old Codi continues Wednesday. The water team is following several tips from the community.

They are searching grounds near an apartment area in the Berkley section of Norfolk.

Neighbors say this is where Codi's father, Cory Bigsby, used to live and still has family.

If Codi is not found today, the group will head over to Hampton Thursday and Newport News on Friday.

Hampton Police released a new photo of Codi Tuesday that was taken in 2021.

Investigators have released an updated photo of Codi Bigsby, taken in June of 2021. The investigation into his disappearance remains ongoing. pic.twitter.com/5Xj379h9wG — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) February 22, 2022

The community has continued to help search for Codi throughout the city. A wall in front of the Buckroe Point apartments honoring Codi has since grown with several people leaving posters and balloons to keep Codi’s name alive.

If you have any information on Codi's whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

