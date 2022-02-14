Search for missing 4-year Codi Bigsby continues, 2 weeks after reported missing

HAMPTON, Va - It’s been two weeks since 4-year old Codi Bigsby was reported missing by his father Cory Bigsby. There’s still no sign of where Codi is. This weekend, volunteers searched through woods in the Grandview area of Hampton.

"We were able to search pretty far deep in Grandview. We’re about to make our way down here to a few more abandoned spots," Japharii Jones, a volunteer searcher said.

Volunteers are looking for any clues or evidence that could lead to where little Codi is.

"I was involved when Noah went missing. I got involved with that," one volunteer searcher said.

Now supporters are advocating for a Codi alert to find missing children. The change.org petition has already received more than 5,000 signatures.

"We have an online petition to try to get mor support for the Codi alert. We want people to sign that on change.org because we need to bring awareness that there needs to be some sort of system in place to alert the public when people go missing, especially children who don’t qualify or meet the criteria for an Amber alert," Mahogany Waldon, a volunteer searcher tells News 3's Leondra Head.

This search comes after police recovered a piece of clothing in the woods Saturday night behind Codi’s neighborhood, the Buckroe Point apartments. Police haven’t confirmed if the piece of clothing is related to Codi.

Currently, Codi’s father, Cory Bigsby is behind bars for child neglect charges, that include incidents of leaving his children home alone on multiple occasions.

Throughout the weekend, a wall in front of the Buckroe Point apartments honoring Codi has since grown with several people leaving posters and balloons to keep Codi’s name alive.