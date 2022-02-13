Watch
Heavy police presence near missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby's home after article of clothing found in woods nearby

Posted at 9:08 PM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 21:26:29-05

HAMPTON, Va, - There is a heavy police presence outside of missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby's apartment complex on Saturday evening.

Police are currently on the scene of Codi's apartment complex where they say neighbors found an article of clothing in the woods.

According to neighbors, a woman who lives nearby saw a jacket near the water located behind the apartment complex and called the police. Neighbors say they believe this jacket belongs to a young boy or a toddler.

News 3 is working to confirm if this information is related to Codi's case.

Hampton Police said they have responded to the scene where the clothing item was found. The item was collected and there is nothing further to update at this time. They say this process takes time.

Police are now on the scene of the apartment complex and there is currently yellow caution tape outside along with Forensics and K-9's.

News 3 is currently on the scene to learn more details

