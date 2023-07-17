Watch Now
Detectives searching for missing 23-year-old Norfolk man last seen in June

Norfolk Police Department
Posted at 4:59 PM, Jul 17, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is looking for 23-year-old Noah Johnson from Norfolk, last heard from on June 9.

Police say they have made several welfare checks but have not been able to locate him.

Noah drives an older model burgundy and silver Ford F350 tuck with an extended cab that is also missing, according to police.

Noah has brown hair and blue eyes, is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He also has a tattoo on his lower left arm.

Noah's family says this is out of character for him, and they are concerned about his well-being.

Police ask that if you have any information on Noah's whereabouts that you call the Norfolk Police Department at (757) 441-5610.

