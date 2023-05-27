Elizabeth City Police looking for missing 12-year-old boy last seen Saturday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Police are asking for your help looking for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen Saturday morning.

Ahziir Barnes was reported missing by his family just before 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Elizabeth City Police.

Barnes was last seen leaving Raleigh Street in Elizabeth City on a black bicycle at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, officers told News 3.

He's described as being 5'0'', 90 lbs. He has brown eyes, beown hair, and was wearing a purple shirt, black shorts, and Crocs.

Anyone with information about where Barnes could be is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.