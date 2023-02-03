National Missing Person Day: Norfolk father and servicemember missing since 1995

NORFOLK, Va. — Friday, Feb. 3, is National Missing Person Day, and according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, nearly 600,000 people go missing every year.

While many of them are found alive and well, tens of thousands of people remain missing. Norfolk father and servicemember Rex Casper is one of them.

According to the National Missing and Undefined Persons database, Casper was a gunnery sergeant in the United States Marine Corps when he disappeared in 1995. Investigators said he was last seen dropping his daughter off at Sherwood Forrest Elementary School in Norfolk on May 19, 1995. He never arrived at work, and never returned home.

The NamUs database reveals Casper's 1986 Ford van was found abandoned in Norfolk 11 days after he went missing. Investigators said the vehicle was unlocked and the keys were in the ignition. His wallet, according to the NamUs database, was found on the back seat of the van, open to a picture of his family, but his military identification was missing. Investigators said the evidence appeared staged.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating. Anyone with information about Casper is asked to call Special Agent John DiPilato at 202-433-9225.