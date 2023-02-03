National Missing Person Day: Norfolk mother who disappeared in 2002 still missing

NORFOLK, Va. — Friday, Feb. 3, is National Missing Person Day, and according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, nearly 600,000 people go missing every year.

While many of them are found alive and well, tens of thousands of people remain missing. Norfolk mother and teacher's assistant Sharon Ivy Jones is one of them.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, Jones was last seen on September 22, 2002. Investigators said she went to a friend's wedding, followed by a dance party with friends.

The NamUs database reports Jones was last seen driving her red Toyota Tercel on Interstate 64 westbound from Chesapeake Boulevard.

Additional details from the NamUS database show Jones never arrived to pick up her daughter from the child's father.

Investigators said her car was parked in her assigned space in front of Breezy Point Apartments, and that there appeared to be a "disturbance" in her apartment, including an unlocked door, broken items, and disabled landline phones. Investigators said none of her personal belongings were missing.

Jones was 33 years old at the time of her disappearance. She is 5'4 and weighed 130 pounds. She has a tattoo of a "Tweety Bird" on her right shoulder, and a round vaccination mark on her upper left arm.

Anyone with information about what happened to Jones should call the Norfolk Police Department at (757) 664-3277.