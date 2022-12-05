Newport News Police Department searching for missing 50-year-old man

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 50-year-old Newport News man is missing, according to the Newport News Police Department.

David Leslie Shuck Jr. was last seen on Dec. 3 in the afternoon. He was near 90 Menchville Road. He drives a “light blue-silver 2016 Hyundai Sonata with damage to the driver’s side rear bumper” with a California license plate numbered 7ZD-R603.

The department said Shuck has a medical condition and is considered “endangered,” and is seeking the public’s help to locate him. He is described by NNPD as “a white male, approximately 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, with a shaved head and a long gray beard. He has a flaming 8-ball tattoo on one of his upper arms. His ears are pierced, and he wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with periodic table elements that spell out bacon, blue jeans, and dark tennis shoes.”

Anyone with information on Shuck’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Newport News Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.