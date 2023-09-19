Newport News police searching for missing & endangered 73-year-old

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are searching for missing and endangered 73-year-old Richard Williams, last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday in the 600 block of 19th Street.

Police say he is considered at risk due to a medical condition.

Richard Williams is a while male, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, and 180 pounds.

Police say he was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray jeans and a white cap.

Richard Williams has green eyes, gray hair, a mustache and beard.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Richard Williams or may know where he is to call the Newport News Police Department non-emergency number at (757) 247-2500.