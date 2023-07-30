Watch Now
Norfolk detectives looking for missing woman last seen at Sentara Leigh Hospital

Posted at 5:57 PM, Jul 30, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk detectives are asking for your help with finding a missing woman who may be in need of medical help, police say.

Jane Evans, 73, was last seen around 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Sentara Leigh Hospital on Kempsville Road.

Evans is described by police as being about 4’ 9”, weighing 155 pounds, and has brown eyes and long brownish grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a brown shirt, red & orange pants, and white sandals.

Evans may also be carrying a blue blanket, police say.

NPD officials said she does require medication, and police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on where Evans could be is asked to call 911 or the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

