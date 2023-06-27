Watch Now
Norfolk detectives searching for missing girl last seen on Brambleton Ave

Norfolk Police Department
Posted at 6:17 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 06:17:09-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are searching for 14-year-old Olivia Weinschel, who was last seen around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, June 26 in the 300 block of W. Brambleton Avenue at Hague Towers.

Police say Olivia is around 5 feet tall, weighing about 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a brown tank top, blue jeans with a rip in the knee and gray sneakers.

Police say Olivia's family is concerned about her safety.

If you know anything about Olivia's whereabouts, police ask that you call 911 or the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

