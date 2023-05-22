Watch Now
Norfolk police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Norfolk Police Department
Posted at 6:17 AM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 06:17:34-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Detectives are asking for help finding 16-year-old Aryianna Barnhill, who they say ran away.

Aryianna was last seen on Sunday in the 900 block of Lena Street.

Aryianna is around 5-feet-2-inches tall and 130 pounds. Police say she may be wearing a gray shirt with red lettering that reads "JR Customs" and blue and white swim bottoms with black, red, and white Champion slippers. She has a tattoo of the Autism puzzle piece on her left wrist, according to police.

Norfolk police are asking that anyone who may have information about Aryianna's whereabouts call the department's non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.

