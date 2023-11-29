Norfolk police locate missing 36-year-old man

UPDATE AS OF 7:34 P.M. TUESDAY, NOV. 28: Norfolk police say Kemp has been located.

Detectives are searching for 36-year-old Travis T. Kemp, who they say was last seen on Nov. 28 around 1:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Barraud Avenue.

Police say Kemp is approximately 5 feet 11 inches and 215 pounds.

Kemp is bald and has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing dark pants with a grey hoodie.

Police say Kemp may be in Virginia Beach near the Oceanfront.

Detectives say they are concerned for Kemp's well-being and are asking that anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911.

