NYPD searching for missing Virginia Beach veteran in Brooklyn

The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating missing veteran, 36-year-old Davika "Nalo" Ramtahal from Virginia Beach.

Ramtahal was in Brooklyn caring for family members, according to NYPD.

Police say she was last seen on Jan. 13 around 8 p.m. at Ridgewood Avenue and Crescent Street in the Cypress Hills section of Brooklyn.

She is described as 5 feet, 8 inches and 130 pounds. She is a Guyanese woman with black hair and dark brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a gray beanie, black leather jacket, black hoodie and blue jeans.

Family members say Ramtahal has diabetes and requires daily medication.

If you have seen her or know where she may be, you're asked to call Detective Ramirez at (718) 963-5333 or Detective Borough Brooklyn at (718) 827-3548.

