Officers looking for missing woman in need of medical assistance: Norfolk Police

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk detectives are asking for your help with finding Destiny Hyman.

Hyman, 23, was last seen near the light rail station on East Freemason Street on Friday, August 18, Norfolk Police say.

Hyman is described as being approximately 4'11'' tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, camo shorts, cream-colored socks, and black & white flip flops.

Officers told News 3 it's believed that Hyman suffers from schizophrenia and is in need of medical assistance.

Anyone who sees Hyman, or knows where she could be, is asked to call 911.