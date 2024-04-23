Police in Franklin looking for missing 13-year-old

FRANKLIN, Va. — Police in the City of Franklin said they were searching for a missing 13-year-old black male who was last seen at a residence in the 1100 block of Railroad Avenue.

Brayden Evans, of Franklin, is described as five foot seven, 120 pounds, with an inch-long fade hairstyle.

Evans was last seen at around 5 p.m. on April 22 and has not been seen or heard from since.

He was last seen riding a yellow bicycle, wearing all-black clothing, and a camouflage Minecraft backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Evans' whereabouts is asked to call Franklin Police at (757) 562-8575 or crime solvers at (757) 516-7100.