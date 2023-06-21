Police looking for missing Portsmouth child last seen with 34-year-old man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for 13-year-old Iyanna Loftin.

Investigators say she was last seen with 34-year-old Joe Outland after running away from home. A spokesperson with the Portsmouth Police Department said Loftin and Outland are not related. The spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about Loftin's safety and any plans to issue an AMBER alert.

According to police, Loftin is approximately 5’5” to 5’6” tall and about 120–130 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen near the 3800 block of Towne Point Road on Sunday, June 18 around 12:30 p.m.

Investigators are attempting to locate and make contact with Mr. Outland.

Portsmouth police are asking anyone with information about Loftin and Outland to call either the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

In our Have You Seen Me series, we cover missing persons cases, especially those that don't traditionally get a lot of attention. News 3 anchor Jessica Larché's special reports shine a light on the issue, and as she's reported, just because a child ran away, it does not mean they are not in danger.