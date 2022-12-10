Police looking for missing woman, 34, near Norfolk State University

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are looking for a missing 34-year-old woman.
Police said Ulisicia Martin was last seen around 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 9.
Authorities believe Martin might be in the area of Norfolk State University. She might be wearing a black shirt, dark jeans, and turquoise Nike shoes.
"Detectives are concerned for her safety, and ask anyone with information to call 911," a tweet from the police department said.
