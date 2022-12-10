Watch Now
Police looking for missing woman, 34, near Norfolk State University

Norfolk Police Department
Ulisicia Martin, 34<br/>
Posted at 9:43 PM, Dec 09, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are looking for a missing 34-year-old woman.

Police said Ulisicia Martin was last seen around 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 9.

Authorities believe Martin might be in the area of Norfolk State University. She might be wearing a black shirt, dark jeans, and turquoise Nike shoes.

"Detectives are concerned for her safety, and ask anyone with information to call 911," a tweet from the police department said.

