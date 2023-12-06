Police searching for missing & endangered 39-year-old Newport News woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are asking for the public's assistance locating missing and endangered woman, 39-year-old Jennifer Ammen.

Police say she was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 in the 300 block of Hickory Avenue.

She is considered endangered due to a medical condition, according to police.

Ammen is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray and white striped shirt, dark pants and darker colored shoes with pink in them.

She has strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that if you see Ammen or know of her whereabouts to call 911 or (757) 247-2500.

