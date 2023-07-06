Police searching for missing Portsmouth teenager

Police are looking for missing 17-year-old Nancy K. Wilson.

Police say Wilson's last known communication was on June 28 around 12:30 p.m.

Wilson is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and around 190 pounds.

Police say she is known to frequent Norfolk and Virginia Beach, and that she was reported as a runaway.

Police are asking for anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

