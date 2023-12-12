Portsmouth police look for missing 19-year-old; family worried about about his well-being

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for missing 19-year-old Daquan Roundtree.

Portsmouth Police Department

Roundtree was last at 10 p.m. on Sunday near the 1500 block of Pulaski Street, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. He is 5'4" to 5'5" and weighs between 130 and 135 pounds.

Police say that Daquan's family is "concerned about his well being and would like any information regarding his whereabouts due to a possible mental episode."

Anyone with information Roundtree's disappearance should call the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-5300 or submit an anonymous tip at the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP, at **TIPS (**8477), the "P3 Tips" app or at the department website. Police say that tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court, and if a tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.