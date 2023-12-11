2-year-old who police say was abducted by estranged father is back with mom in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Zuri Dorsey, who police say was abducted over the weekend by her estranged father, is back in Virginia Beach, her mom told News 3 Monday.

News 3 spoke briefly off camera with Zuri's mother on Monday. She says the 2-year-old is doing okay. The mom said she was appreciative of law enforcement's efforts in reuniting her with her child.

Police say Deandre Dorsey abducted Zuri on Saturday morning and took her to North Carolina.

Have You Seen Me 2-year-old abducted by estranged father in VB found safe in N.C., police say Jay Greene

The child was found safe on Sunday near Charlotte, and Dorsey was taken into custody.

"This is certainly the outcome that we would all hope for for all of our cases - that children are found safe and they are reunited with their loved ones," said Derrica Wilson, the co-founder of the Black and Missing Foundation, an organization shining a light on missing persons cases.

The organization was following this case over the weekend, especially after police issued an AMBER Alert for Zuri.

"We are so happy with this case that garnered immediate attention as well as an AMBER Alert in our areas," said Wilson.

Zuri's mom says it all started at around 7:15 Saturday morning when she says Dorsey threw a rock through her apartment window and then took the child.

Watch previous coverage: 2-year-old abducted by estranged father in VB found safe in N.C., police say

2-year-old abducted by estranged father in VB found safe in N.C., police say

Court records indicate the mother had taken out a protective order against Dorsey in October, but it expired after two weeks.

Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, police issued an AMBER Alert for the child.

This was the fifth AMBER Alert issues in Virginia, and the second in our area, in the last week.

Have You Seen Me 17-year-old missing since Dec. 6; Portsmouth police say she may be in danger Sammi Bilitz

"Alerts and more specifically public notification, so whether it's an AMBER Alert, an Ashanti Billie Alert, a Silver Alert - it brings awareness," said Wilson.

Police issue AMBER Alerts when they believe a child has been abducted. They can use other alerts for different scenarios.

Wilson says the public getting involved can be key in bringing children home.

"I really feel like there needs to be as many alerts as necessary," she said. "That brings awareness for a missing person."