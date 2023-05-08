Portsmouth Police looking for missing teen last seen on April 26

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are looking for a missing teen last seen on April 26.

Celine Leah Mikango, 18, was last seen on Long Point Blvd., police say.

Mikango, according to police, is about 5'4'', weighs 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt and black jeans.

She has not been in contact with her family, which police say is out of character.

Portsmouth Police Dept.

Anyone with information on where she could be is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at (757) 393–8536 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477).

Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at portscrimeline.com.

Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court.

If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.