Portsmouth police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators are searching for missing 17-year-old Michelle McGann.

Portsmouth Police Department

Police say she is a runaway, and was last seen near the 2500 block of Ash Street on May 12 around 7:50 p.m.

McGann was last seen wearing a red Spiderman t-shirt, jean shorts, and blue Crocs with grey socks. Her hair was in medium dreads, red in the front with burgundy ends.

Police say she has no jewelry or piercings.

If you have seen Michelle McGann or know where she might be, you're asked to call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at (757) 393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.