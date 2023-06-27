Portsmouth police searching for missing 17-year-old who may be endangered

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are searching for missing 17-year-old Superia Stallings, who they believe may be endangered.

Portsmouth Police Department

Superia was last seen on June 15 near the 100 block of Nicholson Street.

Police say at the time she was wearing a gray sweater and black pants.

Superia has long braids and is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 130 pounds.

Police say Superia was reported as a runaway, but new information obtained by investigators have lead them to believe that she may be in danger.

Portsmouth police are asking anyone who may have information on her whereabouts to call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at (757) 393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

