Portsmouth police searching for missing 53-year-old woman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are looking for missing 53-year-old Tynette Eva Africa. She was last seen on July 1 near the 1600 block of Jefferson Street around 10 a.m.

She is around 5 feet 11 inches and about 180 pounds.

She was seen wearing a gray shirt, white capri pants, a black/silver belt and black sneakers.

Police say they are attempting to check on her welfare as there is a medical concern for her well-being because she is without her medication.

Portsmouth police ask that anyone that has information on Africa's whereabouts call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536 or the CrimeLine at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.