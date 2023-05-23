Watch Now
Have You Seen Me

Actions

Portsmouth police searching for missing teen last seen Monday

HYSM Joey Copeland Jr.
Posted at 12:11 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 12:39:24-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for 13-year-old Joey Copeland, Jr., last seen near the 3500 block of Race Street on May 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Investigators say he is 5'3", and around 135 pounds, and was seen wearing burgundy pants and a black hoodie.

HYSM JOEY COPELAND JR.

Joey Copeland Jr. is a runaway, according to police, and is known to frequent Norfolk, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach.

Portsmouth police are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at (757) 393-8536.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV