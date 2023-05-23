Portsmouth police searching for missing teen last seen Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for 13-year-old Joey Copeland, Jr., last seen near the 3500 block of Race Street on May 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Investigators say he is 5'3", and around 135 pounds, and was seen wearing burgundy pants and a black hoodie.

Portsmouth Police Department

Joey Copeland Jr. is a runaway, according to police, and is known to frequent Norfolk, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach.

Portsmouth police are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at (757) 393-8536.