PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are searching for 57-year-old Tynette Africa, last seen on May 22 around 8 a.m. near the 1600 block of Jefferson Street.

Portsmouth Police Department

Police say she is approximately 5'11" and around 170 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black socks and pink and white tie dye shoes.

Police say they are attempting to check on her welfare, as there is a medical concern for her wellbeing as she is without her medication.

